In Poland, the Polish Volleyball League has decided not to postpone the matches scheduled for November 8 and 9, when the country will observe two days of national mourning. A minute of silence will be observed before each game, and the matches will be held without musical accompaniment.

Matches will take place as scheduled

As Interia Sport reports, the decision concerns TAURON Liga, TAURON Liga Kobiet and TAURON 1. Liga matches. In a statement, the Polish Volleyball League said that all scheduled fixtures will take place in accordance with the calendar. Each match will be preceded by a minute of silence, and there will be no musical accompaniment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Host cities

TAURON Liga matches are scheduled in Rzeszów, Suwałki, Jastrzębie-Zdrój and Olsztyn. A TAURON Liga Kobiet match is to take place in Opole, while TAURON 1. Liga games will be held in Siedlce, Sędziszów Małopolski and Radom.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki declared national mourning for November 8–9 following a shooting on the streets of Kraków. According to Interia Sport, as of 23:45 on November 7, six people had been killed and more than a dozen injured in the attack. The man whom the outlet describes as the attacker was detained; according to the source, he was also injured during the intervention by law enforcement officers.

Read us on