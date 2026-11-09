In Poland, deputy ministers of defence and internal affairs have proposed revising rules on access to weapons following a shooting in Krakow that left six people dead. As Notes from Poland reports, prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Michał Oksiński drove through Krakow’s historic centre and fired from a car at random people. More than ten others were injured. The bodies of his parents and sister, who had been shot dead, were later found at his home. During a shootout with two police officers, the attacker suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital. One of the officers remains in serious but stable condition.

Officials’ proposals

Deputy Defence Minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said that the tragedy was an argument against expanding access to firearms. She also questioned whether it should be so easy to obtain a permit and possess a large number of different types of weapons for sporting purposes.

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Oksiński and his father held permits to own weapons for sporting purposes and legally possessed 11 firearms. Przemysław Nowak, a spokesman for the National Prosecutor’s Office, said that two AR-15 rifles, two pistols and around 500 rounds of ammunition were found in the car and on the attacker. Another seven firearms were found at his home. According to Nowak, law enforcement authorities will review the issue of gun permits.

Registration of black-powder weapons

Deputy Interior Minister Czesław Mroczek said that the authorities may return to plans to register black-powder weapons. Such weapons are currently not covered by the register or the permit procedure; they include models manufactured before 1885 and their modern replicas. He stressed that this issue was not directly linked to the attack in Krakow, but the incident had become a reason to reconsider the relevant proposals.

The number of registered firearms in Poland has exceeded 1 million, compared with around 380,000 in 2014. In 2025, a record 50,709 new gun permits were issued in the country, 10.6% more than a year earlier.

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