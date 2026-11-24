Polish minister responsible for the work of the special services Tomasz Siemoniak said that a peace agreement on Ukraine would not halt the hybrid operations of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — against European countries. According to him, Moscow will seek to intimidate European governments and weaken NATO even if Russia’s war against Ukraine ends. Politico Europe reported this, citing an interview with the official.

Railways and defense facilities become targets

Siemoniak said that Russian covert operations have intensified in recent months. According to him, the perpetrators of such operations have moved from arson attacks on warehouses and shopping centers to attacks on railways, communications systems and defense facilities.

Some of these actions, the Polish minister claims, are aimed at disrupting supplies to Ukraine. Poland, which is a major transit hub for Western aid to Kyiv, is particularly vulnerable to such threats. Last year, near Warsaw, saboteurs who, according to Siemoniak, were acting on Russia’s orders, blew up a section of railway on one of the main routes used to transport aid to Ukraine.

Earlier this month, guards in Estonia prevented an attempted arson attack on a drone manufacturing plant. The country’s authorities blamed Russian military intelligence for the incident.

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Impact on support for Ukraine and demands on NATO

Siemoniak noted that it is difficult to assess the intensity of such operations solely by the number of incidents. Although arson attacks remain common, a single attack on a railway could cause a catastrophe with mass casualties. According to him, the goal is not only to destroy infrastructure but also to weaken societies’ willingness to support Ukraine by spreading fear, tension and distrust in European governments.

The Polish minister also described the likelihood that Russia’s incursion into Polish airspace on Friday was accidental as “close to zero.” In his view, such incidents may be a test of the response of Poland and its NATO allies.

Siemoniak said that Russia is trying to link peace in Ukraine to the creation of a so-called new security architecture in Europe. Moscow is again demanding that NATO’s military presence be returned to its 1997 level — before Poland and the Baltic states joined the Alliance. This would mean the withdrawal of allied forces stationed in those countries for their defense. Politico notes that no such concessions have been agreed.

According to Siemoniak, Poland and other NATO members have the right to independently determine the number of allied troops and military facilities on their territory. He also believes that both a favorable and an unfavorable development of events in Ukraine for Moscow could prompt Russia to expand its hybrid aggression.

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