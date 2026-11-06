In Brussels, Belgium, Poland will seek on November 6 to have the ETS2 system included in discussions on the ETS1 reform. A representative of Warsaw will try to persuade the Irish presidency to add this issue to the negotiations, RMF24 reports.

Poland’s proposal on ETS2

ETS2 is to begin operating in 2028 and will cover emissions from fuel combustion in road transport and the heating of buildings. Poland believes that including this issue in the ETS1 negotiations could open the way to postponing the launch of ETS2 until at least 2030 or making the system voluntary before households feel its costs.

According to RMF24, the first compromise text on the revision of ETS1, presented this week by the Irish presidency, does not mention ETS2. An unnamed EU diplomat explained to the outlet that the document is still technical in nature and does not resolve the key political disputes.

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Positions of other countries

The presidency is currently holding separate consultations with member states, during which countries present their demands. Based on these, the next, more political compromise draft is to be prepared. A common position is planned to be agreed by December 11.

The European Commission, as well as a group of countries led by Denmark and Sweden, oppose changing the timeline or rules of ETS2 again. They believe that returning to this issue would complicate the negotiations and delay an agreement. At the same time, according to RMF24, ten states, including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Italy, support returning to the discussion of ETS2.

Warsaw is also seeking changes to ETS1: to withdraw emission allowances from the market more slowly, increase the volume of free allowances for industry, strengthen support for heat supply and the modernization of enterprises, and introduce more effective mechanisms to counter speculation in the allowances market.

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