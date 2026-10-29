Poland and India seek to increase bilateral trade from $6 billion to $10 billion. The Hindu International reports this following Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s recent visit to India.

Economic and defense cooperation

This visit was the first trip by a Polish head of government to India in 16 years. The publication notes that the strategic partnership between Warsaw and New Delhi is expected to strengthen through more active economic and defense cooperation.

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Relations between Poland and India were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland in 2024. That trip was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years.

Diversification of partnerships

Warsaw is also seeking to diversify its international partnerships amid disappointment in relations with China. Among the factors, The Hindu International cites a trade imbalance and Beijing’s support for the aggressor state, Russia.

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