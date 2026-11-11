In Poland, Russian ski jumpers will not receive visas to take part in the World Cup events in Wisła and Zakopane. As a result, they will be unable to compete in the events scheduled in Wisła for December 4–6 and in Zakopane for January 15–17.

Position of Poland’s Foreign Ministry

As Interia Sport reports, Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to a government regulation on temporary restrictions on border traffic. Citizens of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, are not entitled to cross the Polish state border, which is the EU’s external border, or use Polish air and sea border crossing points unless they belong to specified exceptional categories.

The ministry noted that participants in sporting events in Poland are not among the categories of Russian citizens to whom these restrictions do not apply. Therefore, according to the Foreign Ministry’s position, there are no legal grounds for issuing visas to Russian ski jumpers to participate in competitions in the country.

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FIS admission

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation, FIS, had earlier allowed several Russian ski jumpers to compete in the new World Cup season under a neutral flag. The federation stated that athletes without political and military ties who clearly oppose Russia’s war against Ukraine would be admitted to competitions.

According to the outlet, Yevgeny Klimov, among others, received the right to start. Interia Sport writes that after the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine, he displayed a glove with the Russian flag in Lahti and later took part in a rally supporting Putin at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The new World Cup season is scheduled to begin in Lillehammer, Norway, where a mixed event and two individual events are planned for November 20–22.

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