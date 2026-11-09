In Warsaw, the Lublin Education Superintendent’s Office has launched an inspection following reports that students from the private high school of the Centre for Schools with a Military Profile in Zamość took part in a demonstration outside Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. As reported by Polsat News, Minister of National Education Barbara Nowacka announced an urgent inspection.

Reports of students’ participation

According to OKO.press, high school students from Zamość took part in Friday’s demonstration. The students, wearing uniforms, were allegedly there under the supervision of female teachers and chanted vulgar slogans aimed at Prime Minister Donald Tusk and one of the private television channels.

According to media reports, the students arrived in Warsaw for a school trip to the Sejm. The Ministry of Education said that the Lublin Education Superintendent’s Office is conducting inspection measures regarding the students’ participation in the demonstration.

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Results expected next week

Artur Pawłowski, spokesperson for the Lublin Education Superintendent’s Office, said that the inspection had already begun and would continue on Tuesday. He noted that the office does not disclose details until its completion and does not want to draw conclusions in advance. Information on the inspection results is planned to be provided no earlier than next week.

The school’s founder and representative of the body that runs it, Agnieszka Macek, wrote on Facebook that a great deal of hate had been directed at children and young people on social media. She urged people to restrain their emotions for the well-being of the students, adding that young people have the right to make mistakes.

Protests outside the Constitutional Tribunal building intensified after representatives of a group of judges elected by the current composition of the Sejm announced on October 30 that Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska had begun managing the court. According to Polsat News, she issued an order suspending the performance of the duties of court president Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy Bartosz Sochański.

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