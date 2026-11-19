Poland’s Ministry of National Defence plans to acquire new radar surveillance satellites and secure military communications satellites. The ministry is also developing a ground-based passive radar to monitor outer space, Breaking Defense reports, citing senior officials of the Polish Armed Forces.

Maj. Gen. Marcin Górka, director of the Polish Ministry of National Defence’s innovation department, said that spending on space programs is included in the budgets for intelligence, communications, force protection and fire capabilities. According to him, the ministry has already spent billions of Polish zlotys on such programs.

Focus on intelligence satellites

Poland has identified intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites as a priority. The country is investing primarily in synthetic aperture radar satellites, which can obtain images in cloudy weather. Górka said that by the end of 2027, the Polish defence ministry will have 12 ISR satellites in orbit.

In May 2025, Poland’s Ministry of National Defence signed an 860 million zloty contract with Finnish manufacturer ICEYE, in partnership with Warsaw-based company Scanway, for three satellites with an option for three more. Four MikroSAR satellites are currently in orbit, and the ministry has exercised the option to acquire two more. According to ICEYE, their resolution is about 50 cm.

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Poland has also ordered two Pléiades Neo satellites from Airbus for €575 million. Górka said they are to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027, while their launch, at the time of the conversation, was scheduled for March 3. In addition, four Mikroglob electro-optical satellites, manufactured by Polish company Creotech Instruments and launched in October 2026, are already in orbit.

Communications and international cooperation

By around 2031, Poland intends to acquire military communications satellites for geostationary orbit and may also consider satellites for polar orbits over northern latitudes. At the same time, Warsaw plans to continue using U.S. and European satellite systems. Poland already participates in the U.S. Space Force’s Wideband Global SATCOM program and expects to rely on the European IRIS2 constellation in the future.

Poland’s defence ministry also has an agreement with Italy on access to data from the dual-use COSMO-SkyMed radar constellation. In the field of space situational awareness tracking, it cooperates with the U.S. Space Command’s Joint Commercial Operations center, Poland’s geospatial intelligence and satellite services agency, and the EU Space Surveillance and Tracking program.

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