Poland is preparing to expand the use of open-source software in public administration to reduce dependence on global technology companies. This was stated by Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski following a major Microsoft service outage, Anadolu Agency reports.

Microsoft service outage

The disruptions, which began on Thursday, affected the Outlook email service, the Teams messaging platform, the Copilot artificial intelligence assistant, and other Microsoft 365 applications. Service disruptions were reported in 74 countries and territories.

Gawkowski said the incident demonstrated the risks of excessive dependence on a small number of technology providers. According to him, diversifying suppliers and using open solutions can reduce such risks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pilot projects for local authorities

Poland's Ministry of Digital Affairs is working to introduce open software solutions in public administration. The ministry plans to announce a competition in the near future for the pilot implementation of such software in local self-government bodies.

In the future, software solutions tested at the central level are expected to become available to government institutions across the country. Gawkowski also noted that the ministry held an Open Technology Day.

Read us on