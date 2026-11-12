Poland extends enhanced patrols on border with Russia — RMF24

Polish police have extended a special operation involving enhanced patrols in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, on the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast — an aggressor state. The operation is now scheduled to end on Sunday, RMF24 reports.

Decision made as a preventive measure

For ten days, reinforced uniformed service units and military personnel have been operating in the border region due to reports of possible sabotage activities. According to the outlet, the decision to extend the operation was made as a preventive measure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

There have been no new reports indicating the likelihood of sabotage in the border area in the coming days. At the same time, the military is holding exercises in the region, so police leadership decided to maintain the presence of reinforced forces for several more days.

One incident during the operation

One alarming incident was recorded during the operation, which was reported several days ago. Shortly after the measures began, people with flashlights were spotted at night on the Russian side of the border. According to RMF24, they did not cross into Polish territory.

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