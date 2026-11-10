In Australia, the Polish national team may be left without a seed at the United Cup, which starts on January 1. The team will defend its title without Iga Świątek: Maja Chwalińska will represent Poland in the women’s singles, while Hubert Hurkacz will compete in the men’s singles. This was reported by Interia Sport.

The deadline for tournament entries ended on Monday, November 9, and the group draw is scheduled for Thursday. Poland was confident of participating, but the team’s chances of receiving a seed have worsened ahead of the ceremony, according to the outlet.

Six seeded teams

Eighteen national teams will compete at the United Cup. Sixteen of them will take part in the draw, while two more participants are to be determined later. Only six teams will receive seeds. Group winners will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while two more spots will go to the best second-placed teams — one each from Perth and Sydney.

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Hurkacz dropped to 30th place in the ATP rankings after the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris. He lost to Lorenzo Musetti in two tie-breaks. The Pole was overtaken by Tomás Martín Etcheverry, who was level with him on points but had better results at the season’s most important tournaments. Hurkacz and Chwalińska have a combined ranking of 42.

Opponents are ahead of Poland

France replaced Anna Blinkova with Diane Parry in its entry, and Parry has a combined ranking of 41 with Arthur Fils. Belgium — Elise Mertens and Alexander Blockx — and Italy, represented by Jasmine Paolini and Flavio Cobolli, have the same figure.

The United States with Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, the Czech Republic with Karolína Muchová and Jiří Lehečka, as well as Canada, represented by Victoria Mboko and Félix Auger-Aliassime, also have higher combined positions. The full national team lineups are to be announced before the draw.

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