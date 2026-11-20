Poland expects to sign a contract with U.S. companies Westinghouse Electric and Bechtel by the end of the first quarter of 2027 to build its first nuclear power plant. The project is estimated to cost around $50 billion. Marek Woszczyk, chairman of the board of the state-owned company Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, said this in an interview with Dow Jones Newswires, the Jerusalem Post writes.

Construction contract

PEJ, the company responsible for the project, is finalizing negotiations with Westinghouse and Bechtel on an engineering, procurement and construction contract. The parties had previously expected to conclude the agreement by the end of 2026, but the end of the first quarter of 2027 is now considered the most likely deadline.

According to Woszczyk, the postponement of the signing will not affect the project implementation schedule. The plant is planned to be built on the Baltic coast in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

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Three reactors and launch from 2036

The nuclear power plant will have three Westinghouse-made AP1000 reactors with a combined capacity of 3,750 megawatts. The first reactor is planned to be commissioned in 2036, the second in 2037, and the third in 2038. Under current forecasts, the plant will provide about 10% of Poland's electricity.

PEJ also plans to purchase nuclear fuel from several suppliers and store it at the plant site to avoid dependence on a single source. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Poland set a course to end its energy dependence on Moscow, including by switching to U.S. liquefied natural gas and U.S. nuclear technologies, while gradually phasing out coal in favor of renewable energy sources and natural gas.

Polish Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka said that Russia had used energy resources as a weapon and that Poland does not plan to resume doing business with Moscow. PEJ is also negotiating with French, Canadian and U.S. suppliers on the construction of a second nuclear power plant in another part of the country.

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