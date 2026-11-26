Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) on November 26 approved the transaction needed by Italian bank UniCredit to continue its public offer to purchase and exchange shares in Germany’s Commerzbank. The Polish regulator’s decision completed the process of obtaining approvals for the deal, Euronews reports.

The KNF approval concerns an indirect change of control over Commerzbank’s Polish assets, including mBank. The German banking group owns 69.1% of mBank, which has about 5.9 million customers and operates in mortgage lending, investment and payments.

Previous approvals and commitments

The Polish approval was the final one after authorizations from the European Commission and the US Federal Reserve System. On November 16, the European Commission unconditionally approved the transaction from a competition perspective, assessing the potential merger of Commerzbank with HypoVereinsbank, UniCredit’s German subsidiary.

In mid-November, UniCredit reached an agreement with the German government and made eight commitments concerning the bank’s industrial prospects, employment and maintaining a significant presence in Germany. They provide for retaining Frankfurt as the base for German operations, Commerzbank’s stock market listing and its status as a German joint-stock company.

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UniCredit also committed to support German small and medium-sized enterprises, invest in training, digital technologies and artificial intelligence in Frankfurt, as well as continue dialogue with trade unions and comply with existing agreements with employees.

Next steps

The German government retains around 13.3% of Commerzbank shares through the SoFFin stabilization fund. Berlin previously stated that it would not tender its shares as part of UniCredit’s offer and has not yet announced their sale.

After the regulatory procedures are completed, the new shares are to be credited to custodian banks by December 7, 2026. UniCredit has also asked Commerzbank to convene an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to elect a new board of directors. According to UniCredit’s estimate, the transaction will require 200–225 basis points under the CET1 ratio.

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