In Poland, from January 2027, the base rate of the product fee for beverage packaging that is not collected in the required volume will rise from 1 to 5 zlotys per kilogram. This will apply to beverage producers and importers, Polsat News reports.

New rates for system participants and non-participants

The deposit return system, operating in Poland since October 1, 2025, covers PET bottles with a capacity of up to 3 litres, metal cans up to 1 litre, and reusable glass bottles up to 1.5 litres. Containers are accepted at return points near stores and in vending machines. According to Poland's Ministry of Climate and Environment, during the system's first year of operation, 65,500 collection points were created in the country, where a total of 5 billion bottles and cans were returned.

Under EU requirements, the packaging collection rate must be 77%, and 90% from 2029. If this target is not met, a product fee is charged for containers not returned. For system participants, it is paid in equal shares by the beverage producer or importer and the operator with whom a contract has been concluded.

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Companies that have not joined the system pay the fee independently at a rate three times higher than the base rate. Currently, this is 3 zlotys for every kilogram missing from the required collection level, while from 2027 the amount will be 15 zlotys per kilogram. The deposit amount for customers will remain unchanged.

Possible expansion of the system

The ministry is also working on including single-use glass bottles for alcoholic beverages with a capacity of up to 350 millilitres in the deposit return system. Preliminary plans suggest that such rules could take effect in January 2028. The Polish Chamber of Commerce has already opposed the idea, stating that the additional burdens could threaten the operations of many small shops.

Changes for consumers are being considered separately: the validity period of vouchers issued by deposit return machines may be set at no less than 90 days. Direct refunds of deposits to payment cards are also planned.

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