In Poland, the Armament Agency in May signed contracts worth nearly 120 billion zlotys with Polish defense companies, financed under the European Union's SAFE program. A significant share of the orders went to the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and its subsidiaries, including Huta Stalowa Wola, Politico reports.

Orders for Polish manufacturers

The contracts provide for the delivery of 146 Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, 96 Krab self-propelled howitzers, 64 Rak mortars, K9PL support vehicles, and thousands of vehicles for Homar-K missile systems. According to the Warsaw Enterprise Institute, most of the agreements with PGZ were concluded without competitive procedures.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the government seeks to develop the national military-industrial complex. At the same time, a Warsaw Enterprise Institute report stressed that the development of Poland's defense industry should not automatically mean preferences for enterprises directly controlled by the state.

Spending and arms imports

This year, Poland plans to spend 200 billion zlotys, or 4.8% of GDP, on defense, the highest figure among NATO countries. The country has also become the largest recipient of SAFE loans for armaments from the EU's total 150 billion euro fund: it is expected to receive nearly 44 billion euros.

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Despite the course toward localizing production, around 60% of Poland's defense spending goes toward imports, and this will not change quickly, believes Marek Świerczyński, an analyst at Polityka Insight. The main suppliers remain South Korea and the United States, from which Poland purchases, among other things, K2 Black Panther tanks and F-35A fighter jets.

The role of PGZ and political risks

PGZ, the country's largest defense company, comprises around 50 enterprises that became part of the holding in 2013. Its CEO, Adam Leszkiewicz, who has held the position since May 2025, became the company's 12th head since its founding. In 2025, PGZ received 18.4 billion zlotys in revenue and 2.8 billion zlotys in profit — 23% and 66% more, respectively, than a year earlier.

Poland increased defense spending after Russia — an aggressor state — illegally annexed Crimea, a temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, in 2014 and launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. PGZ is cooperating with Britain's BAE Systems to build three artillery ammunition plants, and with MBDA on the Narew air defense system. One of PGZ's subsidiaries is expected to begin producing K2 tanks in 2028.

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