Poland’s women’s national basketball team defeated Israel 75:64 in Riga, Latvia, in the opening match of the second round of qualification for EuroBasket 2027. After three quarters, the Polish team was trailing by six points, but made a decisive run in the final period.

An even first half

The game began with a made three-pointer by Klaudia Wnorowska. She scored 10 points over the first five minutes of play, but Israel won the first quarter 18:17. A three-pointer by Yarden Garzon proved decisive.

In the second quarter, the Polish side committed turnovers, and the lead changed hands several times. Israel took a 26:22 lead after a successful attack by Alyssa Baron, but Poland tied the score. Five seconds before halftime, Garzon scored from long range to make it 34:34.

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A run in the final quarter

After the break, Israel took control of the game. With the score at 43:36, Poland coach Karol Kowalewski called a timeout, but their opponents retained the lead by the end of the third quarter, 55:49.

In the final 10 minutes, Poland cut the deficit to one point. With Israel leading 59:58, the teams exchanged three-pointers, after which Wnorowska put Poland ahead. Long-range shots by Malina Piasecka helped Poland pull away and see out the victory. As Interia Sport reports, Poland won all six matches in the first qualifying round and will also play Montenegro and Turkey in the second round.

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