Poland opens terrorism case after Krakow shooting — France 24

Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into a terrorist crime following a mass shooting in Krakow’s historic centre. Six people were killed in Saturday’s attack and another 15 were injured, including two police officers.

The prosecutor’s office said it was investigating the murder of six people using firearms and the attempted murder of many other people, including law enforcement officers. According to France 24, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had earlier also described the attack as an act of terrorism.

Suspect in critical condition

According to the authorities, the shooting was carried out by a 24-year-old Polish citizen who, they say, was interested in far-right ideologies. He began firing indiscriminately in the city centre and was later wounded in a shootout with police. The suspect is in hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was wearing a mask and military gear, including a bulletproof vest. According to law enforcement, he left a car at an intersection and began shooting at police officers with a semi-automatic rifle. One of the injured officers is in serious but stable condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A British citizen among those killed

Police said that a British citizen was among those killed. The 15 injured include citizens of Austria, the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal and Russia.

Later, the bodies of three people were found at the suspect’s home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 150 kilometres northeast of Krakow. Regional police said they were his parents and sister. The bodies had injuries preliminarily assessed as gunshot wounds; seven weapons were seized from the apartment. Weapons were also found in the suspect’s car.

Polish authorities declared two days of national mourning for the victims of the attack, starting on Sunday.

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