The UN General Assembly elected Poland to the Joint Inspection Unit of the United Nations (JIU), an independent external oversight body for the UN system. In the vote within the Group of Eastern European States, Poland surpassed the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — by one vote.

According to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by RMF24, Poland’s candidacy was supported by 95 UN member states. The vote was secret, so the countries that voted for Poland were not named.

Poland’s return to the JIU

Poland’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Krzysztof Szczerski, said that the candidates were competing for one seat and that the voting result was very close. According to him, Poland is returning to the body after a break of more than 20 years, while Russia has lost the seat it held for around 60 years.

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Poland will be represented in the JIU by Jakub Chmielewski. His five-year term will run from 2028 to 2032. From 1991 to 2002, the duties of inspector for the Central and Eastern European region were performed by Andrzej Abraszewski.

Work of the Joint Inspection Unit

The JIU was established in 1966. It is the only independent external oversight body whose activities cover the entire UN system. It consists of 11 inspectors appointed by the General Assembly for five-year terms.

The unit conducts inspections, evaluations and investigations aimed at improving management, operational efficiency and cooperation among UN entities. During the same vote, the General Assembly also elected Botswana, Japan and China as states that will nominate their candidates to the JIU.

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