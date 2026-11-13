Poland’s military has included the restoration of natural ecosystems in plans to defend the eastern border as part of the Eastern Shield initiative. This includes the Białowieża Forest on the border between Poland and Belarus, where scientists have proposed using dense forests, rivers and wetlands as natural obstacles for heavy military equipment, Mongabay reports.

Natural barriers for defense

Poland launched the Eastern Shield program in 2024. It provides for the creation of a network of military fortifications along the 700-kilometer eastern border. Conservationists warned that concrete bunkers, minefields and anti-tank ditches within a UNESCO World Heritage site could cause significant harm to local fauna.

Scientists from the Polish Academy of Sciences proposed an alternative approach called warwilding: restoring dense forests, rivers and wetlands so they become physical barriers for heavy military equipment. Michał Żmihorski, a biologist at the Polish Academy of Sciences, noted that a tank cannot pass through such terrain, so preserving it can be part of defense.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Funding and the consequences of drainage

Marek Pietrzak, a spokesperson for the Polish Armed Forces, said that building the Eastern Shield and protecting the environment can be combined. According to him, natural terrain can actively slow advancing forces.

Polish authorities have allocated $120 million in EU funding for nature-based defense projects. At the same time, Żmihorski said that practical implementation is progressing slowly and depends largely on volunteers and conservation organizations. Over decades, more than 700 kilometers of drainage canals and regulated rivers have turned once-impassable wetlands into dry areas that can be crossed on foot.

The Polish Society for the Protection of Birds, PTOP, is working to restore local waterways to preserve groundwater reserves. At the same time, the expansion of some of the 2,000 kilometers of roads running through the forest could weaken natural barriers.

Read us on