Josef Turek, a World War II veteran and retired colonel, has died in Czechia at the age of 100. The Department for War Veterans and Military Graves of the Ministry of Defence announced his death on social media, Radio Prague International reports.

Participation in the battles for Dunkirk

According to the publication, Turek was the last Czechoslovak soldier who, at the time of his death, lived in Czechia and had taken part in the battles for the French port of Dunkirk. He fought in the area of this port during World War II.

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Turek's status applied to Czechoslovak military personnel who both took part in the battles for Dunkirk and lived in Czechia. The source describes him as the last such veteran.

French award

In February 2026, Josef Turek was awarded the fifth-class French Legion of Honour. He received the distinction in the same year in which the Ministry of Defence reported his death.

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