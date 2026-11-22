Former Denver Broncos linebacker and longtime ESPN analyst Tom Jackson has died at the age of 75. His family confirmed his death to ESPN, The Guardian reports.

NFL career

Jackson spent all 14 seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. He was selected to the All-Pro team twice and helped the team reach two Super Bowls.

In 1992, Jackson was inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame. In a team statement, he was described as one of the most beloved players in franchise history and a key part of the legendary Orange Crush defense. The club noted his leadership, uncompromising approach to the game, as well as his warm relationships with teammates and fans.

29 years at ESPN

After ending his playing career in 1986, Jackson began working in television. For 29 years, he was an important part of ESPN's NFL coverage, including work on NFL Primetime and Sunday NFL Countdown alongside Chris Berman.

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In 2016, Jackson left ESPN, and in 2019 he briefly returned for a digital edition of NFL Primetime. In 2015, the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored him with the Pete Rozelle Award for achievements in sports broadcasting.

Colleagues' reaction

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said that Jackson combined the authority of an All-Pro player, the talent of an analyst, and a sincerity that resonated with several generations of football fans. Berman called Jackson his best friend both professionally and personally and said that they had worked together for about 30 years.

Jackson is survived by his wife Jennifer and daughters Taylor and Morgan.

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