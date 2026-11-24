Economist William Nordhaus, the 2018 Nobel Prize laureate in Economic Sciences, has died. He was known for bringing the problem of climate change into economic analysis and for studying the relationship between economic growth and the environment, Nature reports.

The environment in economic calculations

Nordhaus believed that ignoring the environment in economic measurements sends misleading signals about the directions of growth. He developed broader approaches to assessing growth that took environmental impacts into account.

In the 1972 article Is Growth Obsolete?, written with economist James Tobin, Nordhaus noted that gross national product overstates the benefits of economic development when it does not account for environmental damage. At the same time, according to their analysis, this indicator does not reflect some of the benefits of economic growth for household well-being, including those from the spread of electricity and household appliances.

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Research on innovation

Nordhaus was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 1963, he earned a degree in economics at Yale University, and in 1967 he defended his doctoral dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology under the supervision of future Nobel laureate Robert Solow. Nordhaus then returned to Yale, where he spent the rest of his academic career.

His doctoral work proposed one of the early formalized models of endogenous economic growth. The researcher showed that the pace of innovation depends on economic incentives that can be influenced by policy, including the patent system. He also predicted diminishing returns from research: finding new ideas becomes more difficult over time.

In a 1996 paper, Nordhaus analyzed the cost and light output of various lighting sources throughout human history. He calculated that a compact fluorescent lamp produced approximately 30,000 times more light per unit of energy than the fire of distant human ancestors.

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