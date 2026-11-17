Former Arsenal and England midfielder Peter Storey has died at the age of 81. He was a member of the team that, under Bertie Mee, won the First Division title and the FA Cup in the 1970–71 season.

BBC Sport reports the footballer's death. In a statement, Arsenal said the club was deeply saddened by the death of the double winner and expressed its condolences to his family and loved ones. The club also said it would honour Storey's memory at the upcoming home match against Borussia Dortmund.

Career at Arsenal

Storey joined Arsenal as an apprentice in 1961 and made his first-team debut against Leicester City in 1965. At the start of his career, he played as a right-back before later moving into midfield.

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Between 1965 and 1977, Storey made 501 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions and scored 17 goals. He currently ranks eighth on the club's list of players by number of appearances. The footballer also played 19 times for England, although he did not feature at major international tournaments.

Final years in football

With Arsenal, Storey reached the League Cup final twice, in the 1967–68 and 1968–69 seasons. In the 1971–72 season, he also won FA Cup runners-up medals with the club. In March 1977, Storey joined Fulham, then playing in the Second Division, as a free agent. He made 19 appearances for the club and retired later that year after his contract was terminated.

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