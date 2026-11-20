France has lost the last French survivor of the main camp of the Nazi concentration camp complex Natzweiler-Struthof in Alsace — Roger Boulanger. He died on November 19 at the age of 100, two weeks after his birthday. This was reported by the “Natzweiler-Struthof, Histoire et mémoire” association, which researches the camp’s history and commemorates its victims, Der Spiegel writes.

Boulanger’s wife, Suzanne, died in January 2026. The association said that with his death, it had lost the camp’s last French witness. It also noted that he told thousands of schoolchildren about his experiences in classrooms and on the grounds of the former camp.

Refusal to serve in the Wehrmacht

Roger Boulanger was born in 1926 in the Moselle department. He refused to fight as part of the Wehrmacht, after which he was deported to Natzweiler-Struthof in 1943 and later to other concentration camps. In April 1945, he managed to escape.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Franck Leroy, president of France’s Grand Est region, said that Boulanger’s life path testifies to the courage of people who refused to submit to Nazi barbarism. According to him, the memory of Boulanger and his story will be preserved.

Camp prisoners and victims

About 50,000 people were held at Natzweiler-Struthof and its subcamps. Most of them were Poles, Russians, and French people. According to the publication, 17,000 prisoners did not survive their imprisonment.

Read us on