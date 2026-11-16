Guadalajara Cartel founder Félix Gallardo dies — France 24

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel known as the “boss of bosses,” has died in Mexico at the age of 80. He died in hospital after multiple organ failure.

Death in hospital

France 24 reports, citing the Jalisco state security ministry, that Félix Gallardo died in a medical facility on November 15 due to multiple organ failure.

Félix Gallardo was transferred from prison to hospital two days before his death. He had been incarcerated since 1989.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Links to Colombian drug traffickers

Félix Gallardo was one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel, from which the Sinaloa Cartel later emerged. He played a key role in establishing links with Colombian drug traffickers and influenced the global cocaine trade.

He was also convicted over the 1985 murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration undercover agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena Salazar. The crime caused outrage in the United States.

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