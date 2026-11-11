In Indonesia, more than 100 members of parliament have signed a petition that could pave the way for impeachment proceedings against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The document was supported by representatives of several parties, who believe he no longer meets the requirements for holding office.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the petition is to be submitted to the speaker of the House of Representatives. One of the signatories, lawmaker Muhammad Kholid, told Reuters that a formal declaration of parliamentarians’ position on the matter could lead to impeachment proceedings.

Court rulings on education

Gibran Rakabuming Raka is the son of former Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi. He came under heightened scrutiny following Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings concerning the non-compliance of his educational documents with electoral requirements.

In a ruling released late on the evening of November 10, the Supreme Court ordered the Education Ministry to revoke Gibran’s education equivalency certificate, which the court annulled. The vice president, who studied abroad, used the certificate to confirm his level of education while running in the 2024 election, which he won together with Prabowo Subianto.

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Indonesian law requires vice-presidential candidates to have completed senior high school or an equivalent level of education. The court noted that it had found no evidence that Gibran held a foreign diploma or certificate that could serve as grounds for equivalence to complete secondary education.

Resignation statement

The dispute is unfolding amid deepening differences between Joko Widodo and incumbent President Prabowo Subianto. According to the publication, on November 10 Gibran told Prabowo during a meeting that he intended to resign.

Sana Jaffrey, a researcher at the Australian National University, believes it would be difficult for lawmakers to act against Gibran without the president’s knowledge or approval. In her view, prolonged uncertainty at the highest level of government will heighten concerns about Indonesia’s political stability.

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