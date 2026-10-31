More than 115 missile and drone strikes claimed by Iran or groups affiliated with it damaged or destroyed structures at 26 US military bases and other facilities in Kuwait and other Middle Eastern countries. The Express Tribune reports, citing an Associated Press analysis, that the attacks caused billions of dollars in damage to US equipment.

AP verified the damage using satellite imagery from several providers and spoke with four regional officials who were aware of the consequences of the attacks or had direct information about them. According to the analysis, strikes from April 1 to June 30 damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings and other structures at US facilities.

Strikes on early-warning systems

Iran initially focused on aircraft hangars and systems used to detect attacks, before later expanding its target list to include warehouses, military living quarters and other infrastructure. During the first two days of the war at the end of February, AP said, protective structures housing US radars were destroyed at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait and Naval Support Activity Bahrain in Bahrain.

The strikes also hit mobile radars at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia and Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. One radar in Jordan was reportedly destroyed. AP notes that the US Army has only 13 such systems worldwide, each costing about $500 million. Another radar in Qatar sustained significant damage.

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Kuwait recorded the highest number of attacks

Kuwait accounted for the largest number of strikes, although US facilities were also attacked in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The deadliest known strike against US military personnel was a drone attack on Shuaiba Port in Kuwait on March 1, which killed six service members.

Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait was attacked at least 30 times: 15 hangars, several warehouses and 10 buildings near the residential area were damaged or destroyed. At Camp Buehring, most hangars became unusable; a gym was destroyed in March, while a store for military personnel was hit in late July. A separate strike severely damaged a garage and a dining facility.

According to two regional officials, following the attacks the United States moved some aircraft, air defense assets, communications systems and other equipment out of the Persian Gulf. US Central Command declined to comment on the extent of the damage, citing operational security. At the same time, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that US forces and bases are well protected.

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