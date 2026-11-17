More than 120 representatives of US states and local authorities arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, for the UN COP31 climate conference. They are part of the America Is All In coalition, while the US federal government has not sent a delegation to the annual summit for the second consecutive year.

The coalition’s executive director, Chris Wheat, said the participation of regional leaders is intended to demonstrate to the world that climate action is continuing in the United States despite Washington’s different position. Deutsche Welle reports.

State initiatives

The unofficial delegation consists mainly of Democratic Party representatives, mayors, governors and former officials. They include former Secretary of State John Kerry, former Vice President Al Gore and California Governor Gavin Newsom. They do not participate in formal climate negotiations but hold meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

Nearly half of US states, accounting for about 60% of the American economy, have committed to cutting emissions in line with the Paris climate agreement. Such measures include tax incentives for renewable energy and other emissions-reduction policies.

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According to a report by America Is All In and the University of Maryland’s Center for Global Sustainability, current state policies, market trends and falling technology costs could reduce US carbon emissions by 46% by 2035 compared with 2005 levels.

Governors’ statements

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the state is moving toward a carbon-free energy system by 2037, ahead of its previous 2040 target. According to him, Minnesota also produces sustainable aviation fuel, develops green steel production and increases the share of electric vehicles.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state has significantly reduced methane emissions through stricter regulation. She also mentioned the closure of coal-fired power plants and the expansion of wind and solar energy. Gavin Newsom, for his part, said the US administration’s abandonment of climate policy harms the country’s competitiveness amid the development of solar energy and electric vehicles in China.

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