More than 14,000 Ethiopians have fled to neighboring Kenya due to armed clashes in southern Ethiopia. According to Anadolu Agency, the conflict is ongoing between Oromo and Somali communities in the country’s southern border region.

Thousands of people in temporary camps

The Kenya Red Cross reported that more than 10,900 displaced people have been accommodated in six temporary camps in the border town of Moyale. Another 4,000 people are staying with relatives and host families.

The number of people crossing the border has risen sharply since Friday, when Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande said that more than 2,000 people had arrived in Kenya after the violence began on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shortages of water and sanitation supplies

Malik Adan, head of the Kenya Red Cross regional branch, called for food, water, sanitation supplies and additional toilets for displaced people to prevent diarrheal diseases.

The organization has already provided people with tents, blankets, sleeping mats and other essential items, and is also providing food assistance to children and breastfeeding mothers. Local authorities have promised additional supplies of rice and beans, but humanitarian workers warn that available resources may not be sufficient.

The escalation was caused by a dispute over the display of the Somali Regional State flag in an area administered by Oromia. Both territories are federal regions of Ethiopia. On Friday, at least nine deaths were reported, while humanitarian officials fear the death toll could exceed 12. The clashes have also disrupted cross-border trade.

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