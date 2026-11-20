In the United Kingdom, more than 1,600 Rockstar Games employees are voting until November 26 on the official recognition of the Rockstar Game Workers Union, which is part of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB). As Fortune reports, the draft union recognition agreement was the result of four months of negotiations between Rockstar management and employees.

If the vote is positive, the organization will become the largest officially recognized union in the UK gaming industry, the IWGB said. Rockstar North animator and union representative Nestor Uriarte said that union recognition would give employees more opportunities to influence working conditions.

Dispute over dismissals

At the end of October 2025, Rockstar dismissed 31 employees in the United Kingdom and another three in Canada. The IWGB accused the company of opposing union activity. Rockstar said the employees were dismissed for disclosing confidential information and that the decisions were not related to people’s right to join a union or take part in union activities.

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The dispute is being considered by an employment tribunal in Glasgow, where the parties’ closing arguments were scheduled for this week. Fortune also mentions a 2018 Kotaku investigation into the development of Red Dead Redemption 2: employees described the practice of “crunch” — prolonged periods of intensive work ahead of deadlines.

Vote amid GTA VI release

The vote is taking place after the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. According to estimates by analytics company Sensor Tower, the game sold about 24.6 million copies on its first day, including pre-orders, and generated approximately $2.36 billion. Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has not confirmed these figures.

Uriarte also said that the union could give employees a voice in matters concerning the use of artificial intelligence. According to him, AI could devalue skills that developers spend years acquiring by replacing their creative work.

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