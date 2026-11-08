In Australia, more than 2.2 million people in 2025 paid “extreme” fees for consultations with medical specialists — at least three times higher than the official Medicare fee. Psychiatrists and paediatricians were among the specialists who most often charged such rates, according to a study by the Grattan Institute think tank, reported by The Guardian.

Rising patient costs

The report, Out of control – how to rein in runaway specialist fees, defines an “extreme” fee as one that is at least three times the Medicare fee. This is a government-set benchmark for the cost of medical services.

According to Grattan Institute estimates, the number of patients paying such amounts rises by 250,000 every year. Between 2012 and 2025, the real value of Medicare reimbursements fell by 9 Australian dollars, while the fees patients paid to specialists rose by an average of 37 dollars. In 2025, the average specialist fee increased by 4% above inflation.

Among the 5% of psychiatrists with the highest fees, the median patient co-payment for an initial consultation was 669 Australian dollars. For high-fee paediatricians, it was 362 dollars, and for cardiologists, 265.11 dollars. According to the report, these figures are respectively 104%, 212% and 203% higher than those of their colleagues.

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Regulatory proposals

The report’s authors propose requiring specialists whose average annual fees exceed three times the Medicare fee to return to the government all reimbursements received during the year. Patients would retain the Medicare reimbursement to which they are entitled. This approach could affect approximately 6% of specialists in the country, or about 2,000 doctors.

The study also indicates that the median cost of an initial appointment rose faster than inflation. In particular, an initial consultation with a dermatologist increased by 28 Australian dollars in 2023–2025, to 217.8 dollars, while that of a psychiatrist rose by 90 dollars, to 351 dollars.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the government was considering all options to curb rising specialist fees. The authorities have also established a task force on the affordability of specialist medical care.

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