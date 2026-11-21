In Ethiopia, more than 200 former fighters of the Tigray People's Liberation Front surrendered to federal troops on Friday, France 24 reports. The outlet cites state-affiliated media, so the information about the surrender is attributed accordingly.

Surrender of former fighters

The report refers to the organization in English as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and abbreviated as TPLF. It concerns former fighters of this organization who surrendered to Ethiopia's federal troops.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Border tensions

France 24 notes that the event took place amid escalating tensions on Ethiopia's border with neighboring Eritrea. The headline of the outlet's video report also says that troops are being mobilized along the Ethiopian-Eritrean border.

The report was prepared by France 24 correspondent Tom Canetti. The video was published on November 21, 2026, and runs for one minute and 11 seconds.

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