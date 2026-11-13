In Brussels, Belgium, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that more than 25 flights in Europe have been targeted by false bomb threats in recent days. This led to aircraft diversions, fighter jets being scrambled and delays for thousands of passengers. IATA called on governments, airports and airlines to strengthen coordination, Cyprus Mail reports.

Threats beyond airports

Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president for operations, safety and security, said that traditional screening of passengers, baggage and cargo is no longer sufficient. Among the risks to the aviation network, he named unauthorized drones, cyberattacks and interference with global navigation satellite systems.

According to Careen, most recent false threats were received not directly by airlines, but by airports and ground service providers. As a result, carriers, which have procedures for assessing the specificity and credibility of a threat, do not always receive such reports first. IATA insists on continuous sharing of threat information, coordinated decisions and the safe restoration of operations after disruptions.

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Drones and incident response

According to data presented by IATA, more than 200 drone incursions were recorded in NATO airspace from January 2025 to October 2026. The incidents affected at least 21 of the Alliance’s 30 European members. In February 2026, the European Commission presented an action plan to counter drone threats to airports, ports and other critical infrastructure.

Careen also recalled previous incidents: drone reports in December 2018 led to the closure of a runway at London Gatwick Airport, affecting around 1,000 flights and more than 140,000 passengers. In 2024, GNSS interference forced Finnair to suspend flights to Tartu, Estonia, while in September 2025, a cyberattack on a check-in system supplier disrupted operations at several European airports, including in Brussels.

The association calls for a risk-based approach rather than automatically tightening requirements after every incident. In IATA’s view, airlines should be involved in decisions affecting their operations, while the costs of diversions, flight cancellations and passenger delays should be distributed more fairly.

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