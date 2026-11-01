In Australia, more than 27% of men aged 18 to 24 said that “extreme measures,” including violence, can sometimes be justified to advance a particular cause. These are the findings of the second McKinnon Index survey, involving more than 4,000 people, ABC News Australia reports.

The study was led by the nonprofit organization McKinnon, while Roy Morgan conducted the survey in June and July. Overall, about one in ten respondents considered that extreme measures can sometimes be justified, while more than three-quarters of Australians disagreed.

Support for democracy among young men

Support for democracy has also declined among men aged 18–24: 54% of respondents in this group called it better than any other system of government. The share of those who believe that people can freely express political views fell by 23 percentage points, to about 50%.

Acting McKinnon chair and former deputy premier of Victoria John Thwaites noted that people who consider violence justified under certain circumstances remain a minority, but their share is growing. According to him, it is important that young men in particular better understand the importance of democracy and the opportunity to be heard.

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Trust in politicians is declining

The study also recorded a decline in trust in politicians and authorities compared with the previous year. Nearly three-quarters of respondents believe the country has become more divided than it was 12 months ago. Fewer than half of respondents are convinced that the political system gives people like them an opportunity to have a voice.

Unfulfilled promises, politicians’ dishonesty, and their disconnect from people were most often cited as reasons for low trust in the federal government. In regional areas, dissatisfaction with democracy reached nearly 39%, compared with about 30% on average nationwide.

Trust in institutions remains

At the same time, trust in the public service and democratic institutions has largely remained unchanged or increased. Nearly half of Australians trust the federal public service. The Australian Electoral Commission has the highest level of trust, at more than 70%, followed by regulators and advisory bodies at 57%, and courts at 55%.

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