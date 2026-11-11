In the United Kingdom, more than 300 schools in Northern Ireland reported to police that they had received the same threatening email. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating the mailing but preliminarily considers it false.

Investigation into the mailing

According to Anadolu Agency, the mailing to schools across Northern Ireland was recorded on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. In a police statement, it was noted that by that time more than 300 institutions had reported the same email containing a threat to law enforcement authorities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistant Chief Constable Anthony McNally said that police currently assess the risk to the public as low. Law enforcement officers are continuing to investigate the mailing.

Similar messages in Scotland

Several schools in Scotland also received similar emails. These incidents occurred amid the evacuation of hundreds of schools in Italy due to bomb threats sent by email.

Read us on