In western Yemen, more than 300,000 people have been forced to leave their homes due to renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and government forces supported by Saudi Arabia. Der Spiegel reports, citing the UN. According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly all displaced people fled their communities over the past two months.

People urgently need protection, food, clean water and medical assistance. After four years of relative calm, the confrontation between the Houthis and government forces intensified again in July. In September, the Houthis launched a new offensive in the west of the country, and Saudi Arabia has repeatedly struck their positions since then.

Siege of Taiz

The situation is particularly difficult in the city of Taiz, which, according to its residents, is now completely surrounded by the Houthis. Human Rights Watch reported acute shortages of fuel, food, water, medicines and cooking gas. HRW Yemen researcher Niku Jafarnia said that the Houthis must immediately allow food, fuel, medicines and water to be brought in, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Taiz had already been under a Houthi siege for several years since 2015. After some access roads were opened in 2024, the city was again encircled as a result of the new offensive.

Water shortages and disease risk

The World Health Organization warned of the risk of infectious disease outbreaks. According to its data, Taiz governorate is among the areas most affected by the cholera outbreak in Yemen and has the largest share of displaced people in the country — about 126,000.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also expressed concern about the city's water supply. Many residents depend on drinking water delivered by tanker trucks, but diesel fuel is becoming scarce. Over recent weeks, water production has been halved, while the price of delivered water has tripled. Some medical shipments have reached Taiz, but others remain in warehouses in Aden due to restricted access.

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