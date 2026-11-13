Since the beginning of August, more than 333,000 people in Yemen have been forced to flee their homes due to the escalation of hostilities, including over 24,000 in the past week alone. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported this, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to OCHA, civilians are suffering from the consequences of violence: hostilities are damaging medical facilities, forcing families to leave their homes, and hampering the work of humanitarian organizations. The largest number of displaced people — more than 140,000 — are in Taiz governorate.

Civilian casualties

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed 289 civilian casualties since the beginning of August: 72 people were killed and another 217 were injured. Children accounted for half of those killed, while women and children together made up nearly two-thirds of the total number of casualties.

The World Health Organization reported that on November 1, a ballistic missile destroyed the Al-Saqiyah medical center in Lahj governorate. Three health workers were killed and four others were injured. Four days later, two medical facilities in the city of Taiz were damaged, jeopardizing the provision of life-saving medical care to approximately 12,000 people.

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Since the escalation began, according to the WHO, 28 medical facilities and seven ambulances have been damaged or destroyed. Thirteen health workers have also been killed or injured.

Limited humanitarian access

Movement in the city of Taiz remains restricted. Local authorities reported that only a small shipment — about 400 bags of wheat flour — was allowed into the city on Wednesday. Restrictions on access routes have disrupted commercial transportation, caused shortages of goods and market instability, while local banks have reportedly limited cash withdrawals for individuals.

Despite the difficulties, humanitarian partners have provided assistance to more than 255,000 displaced people, mostly women and children. On Tuesday, humanitarian organizations delivered drinking water and water storage containers to more than 6,200 people in Taiz and Aden, and also delivered 11 truckloads of emergency medical supplies to hospitals.

OCHA called for civilians to be protected and for safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to be ensured throughout Yemen, including to Taiz.

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