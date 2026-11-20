In the occupied West Bank in Palestine, more than 400 attacks by Israeli settlers resulting in casualties or property damage occurred during the current olive harvest season. This is the highest number of such incidents in any previous season, UN News reports, citing the Humanitarian Country Team in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Damaged trees and harvest

Since September, more than 4,000 trees and saplings have been damaged, according to the team. More than 25,000 kilograms of produce were also damaged or stolen. The humanitarian team includes heads of UN agencies, international and Palestinian non-governmental organizations.

According to the team, the violence has also spread to Areas A and B, which under the 1995 Oslo II Accords are under full or partial control of the Palestinian Authority, respectively. Palestinians in these areas had previously encountered such attacks less often. Solidarity activists, journalists and diplomats have also been targeted in attacks.

Restrictions on access to land

In the first nine months of 2026, Israeli authorities uprooted or otherwise damaged more than 10,000 trees and saplings belonging to Palestinians; most of them were olive trees. Near Israeli settlements and behind the barrier in the West Bank, Israeli forces, according to the team, do not allow owners access to their groves without prior permission.

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Even when access is approved, farmers have too little time to work, and arrangements may be accompanied by cancellations, denial of entry, expulsion or attacks. Because they cannot reach the trees, part of the harvest is lost.

Importance of the olive sector

Approximately 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinian families in the West Bank depend on olive cultivation and olive oil production. This sector provides about 15% of agricultural GDP, and the harvest has social and cultural significance.

The humanitarian team called on Israeli authorities to stop attacks on Palestinians and their livelihoods, ensure that farmers have free, safe, sufficient and reliable access to land, and hold those responsible accountable.

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