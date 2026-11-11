By the end of the century, rising sea levels could inundate part of the suitable habitats of more than 42% of land vertebrates. This forecast is contained in a global study reported by Mongabay.

Scientists analyzed maps of suitable habitats for 34,120 species of amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals — approximately 90% of all known species in these groups. They compared them with sea-level-rise projections under five climate scenarios of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, ranging from low to high emissions.

Thousands of species face habitat loss

Depending on the scenario, between 14,325 and 15,324 of the studied species could face habitat loss due to coastal inundation by 2100. At the same time, only 5.9% of them are identified in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List as species threatened by climate change.

Researchers estimate that the impact could affect up to 63% of birds, 52% of mammals, 36% of reptiles and 24% of amphibians. Reptiles, species with restricted ranges, and those already threatened with extinction were described as particularly vulnerable. Overall, reptiles could lose an almost twice as large share of their habitats as birds or mammals.

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Under the high-emissions scenario, the number of species that will lose more than 10% of their habitat could rise from 18 in 2050 to 109 in 2100. More than half of these species would be reptiles. Three species, including the Catalina chuckwalla, the restinga frog and the Brazilian amphisbaenian Amphisbaena littoralis, could lose more than half of their globally available habitat.

Greatest risks for the Amazon Delta and Southeast Asia

The largest habitat losses for land vertebrates are projected in the Amazon Delta, particularly because of its high biodiversity. By 2050, more than 100,000 hectares of floodplain forests and coastal wetlands could be inundated there. The coasts of Central America and Southeast Africa were also classified as high-risk regions.

Southeast Asia is a separate cause for concern: on the Malay Peninsula, Borneo and Sumatra, areas threatened by inundation support nearly three times more endangered species than the rest of the world. The study authors identified refuge areas that are likely to avoid inundation and could help animals adapt. However, 96% of these areas are located outside existing protected areas.

The authors note that their estimates are conservative, as the study did not account for intensifying storm surges, hurricanes, salt spray and habitat degradation. The analysis also concerned only terrestrial parts of ranges and did not cover marine and tidal ecosystems.

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