In Paris, more than 50 countries this week are committing to placing children's rights at the center of their policies and actions. They are joined in the initiative by 20 non-governmental and philanthropic organizations, as well as a number of transnational companies.

Children's rights at the forum

The relevant pact is being agreed at the Paris Peace Forum, where children's rights are one of the central topics. This was reported by France 24. The initiative's participants represent government, non-governmental, philanthropic and corporate sectors.

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UNICEF's position

The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has joined the initiative. Its executive director, Catherine Russell, gave an interview to the Perspective program. Russell noted that when countries do not care for children, it is difficult to imagine what the future of such countries will be like. She linked care for children with the vision of a country's future.

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