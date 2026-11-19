In the United States, more than 80 prominent technology researchers, executives and academics signed a statement calling Anthropic reckless ahead of its initial public offering. The document’s authors expressed concern over the growing ability of artificial intelligence to create new versions of itself.

Signatories’ claims

As The National reports, the statement’s signatories claim that Anthropic warns about the risks of concentrated power and the loss of human control over recursively self-improving AI, while at the same time seeking to be the first to create such systems.

Critics also said that the company has weakened its own safety commitments in recent years and lobbied for regulation favorable to itself. The signatories include Turing Award laureate Judea Pearl, Future of Life Institute co-founder Max Tegmark and Centre for Humane Technology president Tristan Harris.

Max Tegmark’s statement

Tegmark said that Anthropic’s executives publicly warn about uncontrolled systems which, according to them, could lead to humanity’s extinction within a decade. At the same time, according to the physicist, the company is accelerating the development of such AI and presenting it to potential investors as a competitive advantage.

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He urged those considering investing in Anthropic’s IPO to think twice before risking the lives of their loved ones. Anthropic did not immediately provide comment in response to the publication’s request.

Nasdaq debut

Anthropic, founded in 2021, was previously considered by industry representatives to be a company more focused on caution, rules and AI safety. It also continues a legal dispute with the White House over a demand to lift some restrictions on models used by the US Department of Defense.

According to media reports, the company is set to debut on Nasdaq on Thursday with a share price of between $70 and $78. Its stock ticker is expected to be ANT.

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