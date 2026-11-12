Thousands of users in the United States reported disruptions to Outlook, Microsoft 365 and Teams. According to Cyprus Mail, the disruptions also affected connectors used by OpenAI and Anthropic artificial intelligence services.

Tens of thousands of reports

Downdetector, a service that tracks outages based on reports from various sources, recorded more than 97,000 reports of Outlook problems as of 14:07 Eastern Time in the United States. The actual number of users affected by the problem may differ.

Downdetector also registered more than 38,000 reports of difficulties with Microsoft 365 and about 4,500 reports of difficulties accessing Teams.

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Microsoft's actions

Microsoft said it was actively working to mitigate the impact of the outage. The company suspended all deployments, is redirecting additional traffic away from the affected infrastructure and is restarting servers to bring them back online.

Earlier, Microsoft reported resolving the Teams outage for users in North America. The company later noted that the problem could also affect connections to Microsoft 365 in other regions.

Impact on OpenAI and Anthropic

OpenAI said it was investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors: new connections may not work, and tools may not function as expected. Anthropic said it had identified an issue with an external provider that affected its Microsoft 365 connector.

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