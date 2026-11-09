In South Korea, more than half of men aged 30–49 were classified as having obesity. The rate was 52.1% among men aged 30–39 and 53.1% among men aged 40–49, Korea Herald reports, citing a government analysis.

The difference between men and women

The analysis is based on data from the 2025 Community Health Survey. Overall, 42.5% of men and 22.9% of women were classified as having obesity. Among men, the rate declined after the age of 40, while among women it generally rose with age: from 16.4% among people aged 20–29 to 27.4% among those aged 70 and older.

The median obesity rate in the country’s cities, counties and districts reached 35.4% in 2025, up 7.5 percentage points from 2016. The annual survey by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency covers about 230,000 adults aged 19 and older. Participants report their height and weight during face-to-face interviews, and obesity in the analysis is defined as a body mass index of 25 or higher.

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Sleep and physical activity

According to the analysis, people who did not perform strength exercises were 1.3 times more likely to have obesity than those who did. Sleeping six hours or less was associated with a 1.2 times higher likelihood of obesity compared with sleeping seven to eight hours.

Skipping breakfast, not walking for physical activity and alcohol consumption were also associated with an approximately 1.1 times higher likelihood of obesity. Other factors were taken into account in the calculations.

The highest obesity rates among major cities and provinces were recorded in Ulsan, South Jeolla Province and Gangwon Province, while the lowest were recorded in Sejong, Daejeon and Seoul. In the ten districts with the highest rates, hypertension and diabetes were diagnosed more frequently, and the level of risky alcohol consumption was higher than in the ten districts with the lowest rates.

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