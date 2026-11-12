Kalyn Ponga and Stacey Waaka of New Zealand have won the men's and women's Golden Boot awards in rugby league. This was reported by ABC News.

Ponga's season

Ponga scored six tries, helping Newcastle reach the NRL grand final. At the Rugby League World Cup, he scored another two tries for the New Zealand national team despite a broken arm.

He became the eighth New Zealand winner of the men's Golden Boot. Previous New Zealand recipients of the award include Hugh McGahan, Stacey Jones, Benji Marshall, Shaun Johnson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Joseph Manu and James Fisher-Harris.

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Waaka's achievements

Waaka, who competes in different forms of rugby, scored nine tries for the Warriors in 10 NRLW matches. She scored another nine tries in four World Cup matches.

Waaka became the third New Zealand woman to win the women's Golden Boot, after Raecene McGregor and Georgia Hale. This weekend, both recipients are set to play in the World Cup finals, where the New Zealand men's and women's teams will face Australia.

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