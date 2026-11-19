Global demand for cooling buildings has surpassed demand for heating for the first time, the International Energy Agency said in its World Energy Outlook 2026 report. As Anadolu Agency reports, the agency cites rising temperatures and growing household incomes among the reasons.

Outlook through 2035

According to the IEA's stated policies scenario, global electricity consumption for cooling will increase by 1,700 terawatt-hours by 2035. This forecast already takes into account a gradual rise in the average global temperature.

The agency warned that more frequent, more intense and longer heat waves could substantially increase this figure. Under such conditions, the increase in electricity consumption for cooling could reach about 2,400 terawatt-hours by 2035, approximately 40% higher than the forecast under the stated policies scenario.

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Pressure on power grids

Outside China, 85% of households in emerging market and developing economies experience high temperatures. At the same time, fewer than one in five of these households have air conditioners. According to the IEA, higher incomes are making air conditioners more affordable for households, especially in these countries.

Additional demand will increase pressure on power grids, especially during peak hours, when many households will need cooling at the same time. The IEA noted that since 2019, global electricity demand has grown by an average of 3.3% annually, while total energy demand has grown by 1.5%.

To meet new demand and connect new energy sources over the next decade, the world will need at least 25 million kilometers of new power lines. Another 15 million kilometers of existing electricity transmission and distribution networks need to be upgraded or replaced.

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