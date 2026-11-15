In Japan's Chiba Prefecture, the estimated population of Reeves's muntjacs, also known as kyon, has increased more than sevenfold — from 13,264 animals in fiscal 2006 to 94,093 in 2024. The invasive deer damage agricultural crops and are spreading into neighboring areas, The Japan Times reports.

Animals are spreading northward

Reeves's muntjacs began spreading in southeastern Chiba between the 1960s and 1980s. The animals are believed to have escaped from a private tourist park in Katsuura, which is no longer operating. The mild climate, abundant vegetation, lack of predators and high reproductive rate contributed to population growth: females can become pregnant as early as six months of age and breed throughout the year.

By fiscal 2025, kyon had spread to 18 municipalities, while annual crop damage was estimated at 4 million to 9 million yen. They have also been spotted in the city of Kashiwa in Chiba and in neighboring Ibaraki Prefecture, where the first animal was recorded in 2017. In May, the first kyon — a male — was captured in the city of Koga in Ibaraki.

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Traps, cameras and eradication efforts

A new five-year population control plan took effect in Chiba in April. Municipalities are expected to install traps more actively in areas where kyon have already established themselves, while prefectural authorities are focusing on the edge of the range to prevent further northward spread. Most animals are caught in cage traps, and the prefecture reimburses part of their cost.

Researchers at the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology are tracking kyon using camera traps and audio recorders. Cameras record animals over a limited area, while their distinctive high-pitched calls can be heard at much greater distances. The team is also working on an artificial intelligence system designed to automatically distinguish kyon sounds from the calls of foxes and owls.

On Izu Oshima Island, where a separate population emerged after animals escaped from a zoo in 1970, authorities plan intensive trapping in 2026–2028. At the end of 2025, the population there was estimated at 12,707 animals, although it had previously reached around 20,000.

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