US Army Major Stephen Ramsbottom, who was wounded during an Iranian airstrike in Kuwait, has filed a formal complaint against the US Department of Defense. He claims that the Pentagon ignored warnings about inadequate protection for military personnel ahead of the March 1 attack, which killed six US service members.

As Der Spiegel reports, CNN quoted the serviceman's appeal, which was submitted last week to the armed services committees of the US House of Representatives and Senate.

Complaint over military protection

In an interview with CBS, Ramsbottom called the incident a tactical failure by the army, command, and himself. According to him, the operations center in Kuwait, where he worked with his fellow service members, was inadequately protected.

The serviceman also stated that he repeatedly raised the issue of protection against airstrikes with his superiors, but was told in response that there was no reason for concern. According to CNN, the building was surrounded by concrete barriers that could protect against car bombs, but not drones and missiles. The strike happened so suddenly that there was no time to evacuate the military personnel.

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Ramsbottom claims that an ordered counter-drone system never arrived at the site. According to him, there were also neither doctors nor a medical station there during the attack.

Pentagon and Senate response

After the attack, Pentagon representatives stated that the facility had been fortified and protected. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in March that the United States had powerful air defense systems, while acknowledging that one munition had broken through the defenses.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal announced his intention to invite Hegseth to a closed meeting to discuss security measures at the facility. According to the publication, dozens of people, including Ramsbottom, were wounded.

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