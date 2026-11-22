In the United States, the field of possible contenders for the 2028 presidential nomination is widening after the Republican Party’s sweeping defeat in the midterm elections. Vice President J.D. Vance, previously seen as the likely successor to President Donald Trump, has come under pressure to simultaneously retain the support of the MAGA movement and distance himself from a president with an approval rating of about 37%, The Japan Times reports.

Republican strategist Brian Darling said Vance entered the midterms as the undisputed favorite, but the contest for the nomination has now become open. After Republicans lost their majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Vance linked the party’s defeat to the war in Iran. Trump publicly criticized the vice president for not saying that the decision to start the war was correct, although he denied reports of a conflict between them.

Possible rivals to Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is increasingly being named among Vance’s potential rivals. During Trump’s trip to Asia, Rubio was tasked with presenting the administration’s response to a wave of technological disruptions in the United States. Republican strategist Mark Weaver called Rubio the brightest figure in the Trump administration.

Trump said that both Vance and Rubio are popular, but did not rule out surprises in the coming months. He also stressed that more than two years remain before the election, which, he said, is a long time in Trump politics.

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Other contenders for the nomination

After the election, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis noted that his state had retained its Republican positions despite Democratic victories in the U.S. South. According to the publication, no final decision has yet been made on his possible participation in the presidential race.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also spoke about presidential ambitions, calling on the party to abandon the administration’s tariff policy and return to free-market principles. Among other possible candidates, party officials and donors mention Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Senators Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and Dave McCormick, as well as former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

According to sources close to Vance, his advisers still expect him to run for president, and the timing for making a decision has not changed and falls next spring, they said. At the same time, another source said that Vance has not yet decided on a presidential campaign. The vice president himself publicly stated that the president makes decisions on the war, while his task is to support the head of state.

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