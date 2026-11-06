Jagiellonia Białystok lost 0:1 to Levski in Sofia, Bulgaria, while Lech Poznań were defeated 1:3 by Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal. These results affected Poland's position in the UEFA national club ranking: the gap to the Czech Republic stands at 0.6 points, Interia Sport reports.

Jagiellonia's defeat in Sofia

The team managed by Adrian Siemieniec, according to the outlet, put in a fairly good performance in the Bulgarian capital. However, the opponents scored after a corner kick, and this goal gave Levski a narrow victory.

Lech suffered a defeat in their away match against Benfica in Lisbon. Niels Frederiksen's team lost 1:3, while the Portuguese club had not lost in the current Europa League campaign before this game.

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Situation in the UEFA ranking

After these matches, Polish clubs did not add any points to their UEFA ranking tally. The Czech Republic, which had the same number of points as Poland after the previous round, moved ahead: the Czechs are in 11th place with 46.325 points, while Poland are 12th with 45.725 points.

Greece occupy 10th position with 47.612 points. According to Interia Sport, this place provides direct qualification for the Champions League. Below Poland in the table are Norway with 41.012 points and Denmark with 40.806 points.

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