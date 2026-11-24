An analysis of ancient rocks from the far side of the Moon suggests that asteroid impacts were not concentrated in one short catastrophic period. Instead, their frequency gradually declined over billions of years, ScienceDaily reports.

An impact record spanning more than three billion years

Scientists studied small fragments of lunar rocks, searching for traces of ancient impacts. They identified impact events that occurred from approximately 4.33 billion to 1.13 billion years ago. This time span covers more than three billion years of the history of asteroid impacts on the Moon.

The results do not support the idea of a relatively short phase of exceptionally intense bombardment. Instead, the data point to a prolonged process in which the number of impacts gradually declined.

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Why the far side of the Moon matters

Study co-author Fred Jourdan of the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin University and the John de Laeter Centre noted that the Moon preserved a geological record lost on Earth due to erosion, plate tectonics, volcanic activity and other processes.

Samples from the far side of the Moon made it possible to compare two different parts of the satellite for the first time. According to the researchers, this area was less affected by later geological events and therefore preserved traces of early impacts better. The material was delivered by China’s Chang’e-6 mission, the first mission to return samples from the far side of the Moon to Earth.

The history of impacts on the Moon may help researchers better understand events that affected Earth during the early stages of its development, as both celestial bodies share a common history. The study was led by the State Key Laboratory of Deep Earth Processes and Resources at the Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The work was published in the journal Science Advances; the authors used argon-argon dating of impact melts.

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